Laura Pausini movie trailer on Prime Video

Prime Video Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for Laura Pausini’s new film.

Prime Video today revealed the official trailer for its upcoming Italian Original Movie, “Laura Pausini – Nice to meet you”starring the Italian singer-songwriter and music producer, Laura Pausini.

The project, based on an original idea by Pausini, was written by Ivan Cotroneo (La kryptonite nella borsa, Un bacio), Monica Rametta (Un bacio, Il volto di un’altra) and Laura Pausini, and was directed by Ivan Cotroneo. Francesca Picozza is the creative producer and Gherardo Gossi (Diaz, Le sorelle Macaluso) is the director of photography.

“Laura Pausini – Nice to meet you” is an Endemol Shine Italy (a Banijay company) production for Amazon Studios and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 7 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch the official trailer for Laura Pausini’s film here





Play



Laura Pausini: Nice to Meet You – Official Trailer | Prime Video About Prime Video A streaming platform specializing in entertainment, with thousands of exclusive series and movies, along with original global and local content. Follow #PrimeVideo Stream Now: primevideo.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/PrimeVideoMX/ Twitter: twitter.com/PrimeVideoMX Instagram: instagram.com/primevideomx/ Twitter: twitter.com/PrimeVideoLAT Instagram: instagram.com/primevideoLAT/ 2022-03-17T16:40:22Z

The film is based on a question: What if Laura didn’t win the Sanremo Music Festival (an Italian song contest) that night in 1993? The Queen of Italian Pop is in front of a feature film camera for the first time, for a project that gives birth to her love for cinema and shows the true soul of Pausini to the public, through never-before-seen moments from her private life. and professional, while having ample opportunity to discover new unknown aspects of herself and her world, which will be revealed to the public for the first time.

To tell his life story in this project, Pausini traces his path, from childhood through the stages of his extraordinary career and daily life, imagining for the first time what might have happened had he not had the luck and persistence to live the life of a global star.

Laura Pausini: What you should know about the Italian singer

With more than 70 million records sold worldwide, Laura Pausini is one of the most recognized Italian stars in the world. Her international reach uniquely positions her as an Italian recording artist.

Pausini recently collaborated with composer Diane Warren on the song Io Sì (Seen) which won Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes, and was the first woman in Italian music history to be nominated for an Oscar. for Best Original Song, for the same song that he also performed during the 2021 Oscar Awards ceremony, recorded in Los Angeles and broadcast around the world.

With this new project, Laura Pausini, the most beloved and esteemed Italian artist in the world, makes her film debut with a film that revolves around her and her extraordinary story.

Prime Video: What you should know about the streaming platform

Amazon Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports, all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Prime Video is just one of the many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free delivery on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.