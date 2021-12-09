Laura Prati’s birthday – Informazioneonline.it

The Facebook page that remembers Laura Prati reports the reminder, timely as per the canon of the social network: “Today is his birthday“. He would have celebrated his birthday today, there mayor of Cardano al Campo. She would have done them if she hadn’t fallen at the hands of a murderer who put her and her deputy mayor in the sights of his gun.

The former senator remembers her, also on Facebook, Erica D’Adda, which quotes Elisabeth Kübler-Ross: «The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not “get over” the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Neither should you be the same, nor would you want to. Happy birthday Laura, as always and forever. Whether you were, this nothing can erase it. No evil, no shooting, no earthly end. Hi girl, for all the good I want you there is no room. Do you know what I would like? Climb up there and hug you one last time, drink another coffee together, get lost in the car in the night after a meeting, and laugh like teenagers to tears ».

On the social network, the photos of a recent public ceremony, a Dormelletto, commissioned by the municipal administration led by Lorena Vedovato. Also from the page dedicated to the mayor, sharing a post from her son, Maximum, dating back to the Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: “Under a pouring rain, we were in Dormelletto for thenaming the first public road after my mother. A sign that, despite the years passing, his memory is still alive. During his life he has always fought against gender violence and for a full and effective affirmation of equal opportunities. Since he is no longer there, year after year, initiative after initiative, his name has even become synonymous with those battles that he carried out personally until 2013. In short, someone tried to silence her, but his voice is heard stronger than ever today“.

Happy birthday, mayor.