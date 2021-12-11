“Laura Shepard flies into space on the rocket with the name of dad Alan”

As was the case sixty years ago for her legendary dad, even for Laura Shepard and her launch into space today, there was a delay at the last moment. A delay of 15 minutes, which is nothing against his dad Alan’s 2 hours. Then, the departure and the fast ascent towards the spatial altitude. Ten minutes to make a dream come true and to experience, albeit not entirely, what his father felt sixty years ago. Laura Shepard, daughter of the legendary American astronaut who first challenged space on a small Mercury capsule, climbed up to 100 kilometers high this afternoon “where the sky is totally black and you can see the stars as they attack each other. on the ceiling ”- said Laura, excited and moved.

His flight with the New Shepard rocket, which Jeff Bezos, head of New Origin dedicated to his father, started at 4 pm Italian time from his usual base in the West Texas desert, and then landed with a parachute 10 minutes later with the usual “bang” in the desert sands. Already after 3 and a half minutes from the launch, you can hear shouts of joy from the Astro Turisti and in particular from Laura: “Oh my God, it’s fantastic!” , in reference to zero conditions

severity. And then, the delivery of the «Blue Origin astronaut pin» by Bezos himself, together with the other 5 adventure companions.

It is a new chapter in the new saga of space tourism: «Father’s flight in 1961 was pioneering – he says – and he had to fly the capsule that reached 186 kilometers high in a highly dangerous mission. And on board he was alone. We have had the privilege of being in the spacecraft with the largest windows ever made for a spacecraft. Now I understand why Dad had suffered a lot from having only a small porthole. Not enjoying the view of the Earth from up there is a real shame ».

But dad Alan will then make up for the interests 10 years later, in command of Apollo 14 which will land on the moon. Meanwhile, Laura is enjoying this moment of fame. It was New Shepard’s third manned flight aboard this year, the sixth in its 2021 schedule, and the nineteenth in its history. It’s the next one from William Shatner, 90-year-old Star Trek captain Kirk, and Laura will get one of the six seats for free just because Bezos is a huge fan of her dad. And he will call his first rocket “New Glenn”, bigger and more powerful that will be able to make flights in orbit around the Earth, named after John Glenn, the first American to complete an Earth orbit. And he will name New Armstrong the one who will send his first tourists to the moon.

The other 5 “star tourists” are Michael Strahan, winner of two Emmy awards and co-host of Good Morning America, a well-known ABC television program. Strahan admitted that he had no hesitation in taking advantage of the ability to fly into space as soon as it was given to him by Blue Origin. The other four crew members are not honorary guests, like Laura and Michael, but paying passengers. They evidently think differently from Tom Hanks (previously hired by Bezos and who declined due to the high costs) and believe that the benefits of the experience are important: Dylan Taylor, executive of the space industry (is president and CEO of Voyager Space ) and philanthropist; Evan Dick, engineer, executive (is CEO of Dick Holdiings) and investor in the NewSpace sector; Lane Bess, founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory, a fund that supports the most innovative technology companies; and Cameron Bess, content creator, who describes himself as pansexual and is proud to represent marginalized communities in the hope that his (short) journey into space will inspire others.

Laura Shepard, among Alan’s daughters, has always been the most active in remembering the exploits of Dad Alan, who died in 1998, at the age of 74, due to the sudden worsening of a leukemia. He has always participated and organized celebratory events in memory of the first American astronaut, as well as the fifth of the 12 who walked on the Moon.

Alan was born in New Hampshire and as a young boy he always wanted a bicycle as a gift. Passion for cycling? No, it was used to run to the nearest airport, to the town of Derry, to go and see the airplanes and make friends with the pilots.

Already at the beginning of the 1950s he was an established Navy test pilot, and then an instructor. In 1959 he became an astronaut, along with Glenn and five other test pilots. After the historic flight of 1961 he was struck by a disease of the internal organs of the ear and was put “out of pink”. He thus becomes Head of the Astronaut Office in Houston. In 1968 he underwent a revolutionary ear surgery by the doctor and researcher William House, and was readmitted for training. And he was given command of Apollo 14, in 1971, the third lunar landing mission, which Alan successfully completed.

Legendary is also his “little game” of golf on the Moon, hitting two balls on the selene ground and then throwing the rod like a javelin.