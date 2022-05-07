Laura Young Finds an Austin, Texas Goodwill, a 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture Owned by Germany | Univision 62 Austin KAKW

AUSTIN, Texas.- Antique collector Laura Young visited a Goodwill store in Austin and came across a sculpture that caught her eye: It was on the floor under a table. She had a sticker that said $34.99. She knew that it was more valuable, but she never imagined that it was an ancient Roman bust that had been stolen in World War II.
After buying it, he began to investigate its authenticity and origin. The woman met with experts from the art history and classics departments at the University of Texas at Austin, as well as from various auction houses.
“I found a great treasure… I was moved. I had a 2,000-year-old artifact in my house, which was owned by King Ludwig I of Bavaria. It’s stupid. The story behind this bust is absurd and it was exciting,” said Young, who also owns an antiques business called Temple of Vintage in Austin.
When Young determined that it was an important piece and that it had been stolen during World War II, he decided to contact Leila Amineddoleh, founder of an art, cultural heritage and intellectual property law firm, to find out what she could do with the sculpture.
“She realized that she had to talk to a lawyer to know what to do…and is that if you find something that was stolen, legally the person who bought it does not have title to that item”, indicated Amineddoleh.
According to the attorney, Young could have sold the Roman bust on the antique market, where it could have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars, but instead chose to return the bust to its rightful place. Young indicated that it was the right thing to do.
“It was bittersweet. I found the most incredible thing I’ll ever find and I couldn’t keep it and I couldn’t sell it… I’m very superstitious and I preferred to do the right thing. The bust had been stolen during the war and there are very strict laws with these issues, “said Young.
How did it get to Texas?: It is not known who donated the bust to Goodwill
The piece represents the famous Roman commander Nero Claudius Drusus Germanicus and belonged to King Ludwig I of Bavaria. The bust was created in the early 1st century, then acquired by King Ludwig I of Bavaria (before 1833) and displayed in the Pompejanum museum in Germany (presumably in 1848).
During World War II (1944 or 1945), the Pompejanum museum in Germany was badly damaged by bombing and the collections were stolen or destroyed. After World War II, it is not known where the bust ended up.
“The theory is that an American soldier took the bust and brought it to the United States. It is not known if the soldier is from Texas or if he traveled through different states to get here … we want to know who was the donor of Goodwill and provide us with information to learn more about the mystery, ”said Lynley McAlpine, of the Museum of Art of San Antony.
As part of the agreement to return the sculpture to its rightful place in Germany, the Bavarian State Palace Administration agreed that the work would be exhibited at the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) to engage the public with its history.
McAlpine said the bust will be on display until 2023, so people will be able to visit the center and see the sculpture Young once had in his living room.
Although the parting was bittersweet for Young, he got a 3D copy of the sculpture. So somehow the old bust will be with her forever.