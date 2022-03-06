Laura Zapata is compared to Thalía after showing off a shocking transformation

Laura Zapata She continues to attract attention on social networks, where she maintains constant communication with her fans and shares aspects of her family and professional life, and even reveals beauty secrets. It’s like that again shocked to appear with a rejuvenated image that earned him a shower of compliments.

The actress and producer who a few days ago was involved in the controversy over her application for the General Secretariat of the National Association of Actors (ANDA), is once again giving something to talk about, but this time thanks to a photograph with which exhibited her stunning beauty.

It was exactly through her official Instagram profile, where the soap opera villain showed off the work of her makeup artists and hairdressers, who left her younger and more beautiful than ever during a visit to TV Azteca.

“How good are the boys and girls makeup and hairdressers of Azteca look how they left me“, Wrote the famous one at the bottom of the postcard in which she appears with curly hair in a platinum tone and impeccable makeup with which her features stood out.

As expected, the image became one of the most acclaimed in his gallery, because with more than 6,500 heart-shaped reactions, his fans applauded the impressive transformation.

However, not only did she receive a shower of compliments in which they highlighted that they took several years off her, but she was also compared to celebrities such as Aracely Arámbula and her niece Camila Sodi, they also sent her a series of messages in which they assured she looks as beautiful or more beautiful than her sister Thalía.

“Beautiful as always my queen”, “Divine”, “Spectacular”, “How barbaric”, “Divine”, “With and without makeup you are always beautiful”, “You look amazing”, “A combination between Thalía and Camila Sodi“, “She looks like Araceli Arámbula“,” She looks super young and beautiful ”, “My beautiful Laura How do Thalia look like you? it’s more even in the voice. But the original mold is the most beautiful“, “Laura you look beautiful you look like your sister Thalia“, Some fans of the 65-year-old actress wrote.

You may also like:

–VIDEO: Laura Zapata attacks Thalía for forgetting her grandmother’s birthday present

– Grandmother of Thalía and Laura Zapata is more alive than ever and blowing out 104 candles

–Laura Zapara would have suffered sexual abuse during her childhood; she, according to her, tells her in her new book