Laura Zapata looks unrecognizable after a change of look, does she look like Thalía?

The actress Laura Zapata surprised his followers on the platform Instagram by showing them a new image of her, specifically after having been in a professional makeup session.

The former participant of the reality show MasterChef Mexico shared the photo with her more than 150 thousand followers, so the reactions of netizens were immediate.

And it is that the famous 65-year-old practically rejuvenated in the hands of TV Azteca’s makeup artists and hairdressers, so she did not hesitate to show off her appearance.

The former collaborator of Televisa said she was happy, in addition, Internet users did not hesitate to leave her all kinds of compliments in the comments of her publication and to give her more than 8 thousand “likes”.

“Wow, how beautiful, Laurita”; “When one is beautiful, makeup is magical”; “Divine”; “This look! Laura ready to twerk”; “Beautifull”; “OMG, she looks 30 years younger”; “Beautiful and radiant, as always”, were some of the compliments she received.

Does Laura Zapata look like Thalia with this new look?

In the photo that surprised his thousands of followers of InstagramLaura Zapata rock the shade of purple in a blouse and jacket; Her hair is now dyed platinum blonde and the hairdressers have opted to make it waves.

As for makeup, the actress wore a dark and matte lipstick, as well as eye shadow and a base that gave light to her face and made her look younger.

“How good are the boys and girls makeup and hairdressers of TV Azteca, look how they left me!” Said the famous through social networks.

Witnessing the change Laura Zapata some netizens they compared her to Thalia, since the two are sisters; however, although they share certain traits, the two are far from identical. Furthermore, her personality is also opposite.