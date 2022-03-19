Laura Zapata makes an impact by saying that her kidnapping was a “gift from God” and gives details of this

Mexico City.- Laura Zapata is one of the most iconic actresses on Mexican television, thanks to her memorable roles as villainHowever, her career goes far beyond just acting on TV, as she also studied dance and has experience in theater and cinema.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

I have been working since I was very young, I am a dancer graduated from Fine Arts and I am an actress graduated from the Andrés Soler Institute, I continue taking my singing classes. I’m a person who constantly prepares.”

One of the darkest moments of his life was when the kidnapped her and her sister Ernestina Sodi As they were leaving a play, the kidnappers put them in a vehicle and took them to an unknown location to ask for a fortune for their rescue.

They were kidnapped on September 22, 2002, Zapata spent 10 days with the criminals, but they would have released her to collect the five million pesos, Ernestina stayed five more days with them and was later released.

In addition, Ernestina wrote a book called Deliver us from evil to tell about his kidnapping, but there he said that Zapata was the author of the terrible kidnapping, which caused his relationship with Thalía and Ernestina to fracture and until now he has not spoken to the latter again.

About the ransom, Laura said: “They didn’t pay a penny for me. Neither Thalía nor anyone else. They prohibited me from doing a play because Thalía didn’t want anything to be made public.”

On why it was said that she was the intellectual author of the kidnapping, she indicated: “The kidnapping was a gift that came to say who was who in the family group. Where there were very bastard movements that were not spoken, that did not go out, They didn’t show up.”

And he added: