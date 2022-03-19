Laura Zapata makes an impact by saying that her kidnapping was a “gift from God” and gives details of this

James 54 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

Mexico City.- Laura Zapata is one of the most iconic actresses on Mexican television, thanks to her memorable roles as villainHowever, her career goes far beyond just acting on TV, as she also studied dance and has experience in theater and cinema.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Blondes in sight! Celebrities who lightened the color of their hair

Some celebrities lightened their hair and surprised their fans when they showed that as blondes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved