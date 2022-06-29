Laura Zapata released 104 butterflies in honor of her grandmother Eva Mange

On Friday, June 24, Doña Eva Mange, grandmother of Thalia Y Laura Zapata, He passed away at 104 years of age. His granddaughters have mentioned that they are calm because he has stopped suffering; the reason for his death was natural causes. The first to break the news was Laura Zapata through Twitter. He subsequently released 104 butterflies in his honor.

“My beloved grandmother Eva has flown. Good trip back to the house of the Lord, I love you and I celebrate your new life”wrote the villain of soap operas for “The treasure of her life” as she called it.

In interviews he has mentioned that his grandmother died in his arms. Last Thursday, June 22, she was admitted to a hospital south of CDMX for presenting alterations in her vital signs. Laura Zapata noticed an imbalance in her heart rate and oxygenation. “I decided to take her (to the hospital) and of course I told Thalía”he mentioned.

She says she feels good and calm because her dear grandmother is already resting. They watched over her and on Sunday, June 26, her funeral was held at the CDMX French Pantheon.

Later, the actress organized a tribute to her grandmother where she released 104 butterflies for each year of her life. “Cool grandmother, fly high, my holy queen, God bless you, thank you for everything”He said as he uncovered the white box with the butterflies that flew high.

Thalía’s half-sister announced that her grandmother’s ashes will be at home for a while, but she wants to take them later to Baja California Norte, where she originally came from.

Video of Thalía saying goodbye to her grandmother