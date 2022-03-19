Laura Zapata reveals for the first time how the rumor that she was Thalía’s mother arose

James 34 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

Mexico City.- Laura Zapata She is one of the great actresses of Mexico, because her characters have placed her as one of the most memorable villains of Televisa.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Anne Hathaway conquers New York with her multicolored look – El Sol de México

It seems that Miranda Priestly’s fashion and style lessons worked not only for Andy Sachs, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved