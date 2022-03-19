Laura Zapata reveals for the first time how the rumor that she was Thalía’s mother arose

Mexico City.- Laura Zapata She is one of the great actresses of Mexico, because her characters have placed her as one of the most memorable villains of Televisa.

However, Laura has not only been controversial on the screen, but also off it, so she has no qualms about saying what she thinks, which is why she is classified as controversial.

A great rumor that has marked her career is that she is Thalía’s real mother, and although Laura has denied it over and over again, the rumor persists.

Laura is the daughter of Yolanda Miranda’s first husband, Guillermo Zapata, while Ernestina Sodi and Thalia they are the fruit of his relationship with Ernesto Sodi. They grew up together, but in competition which was caused by her own mother, as Zapata indicated.

During an interview with Agnes MorenoZapata opens up completely and reveals how the rumor that she was Thalía’s mother came about.

I know where that rumor came from, it’s the first time I’m going to say it. Someone told me that Lucero’s mother was the one who said that Thalía was my daughter. She didn’t even remember that. It seems absurd to me, nonsense. If Thalia were my daughter, I would be very proud of her.”

Although she did not give more details, Laura indicated that the one who started the rumor was Lucero’s mother, Lucero León, and that someone who was there with her was the one who told Zapata, but that she preferred not to give it importance.