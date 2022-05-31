Laura Zapata reveals that Thalía lives with severe pain due to Lyme disease

Laura Zapata revealed that his sister Thalia continues to have difficult days due to Lyme disease that was diagnosed 13 years agoand that, despite not having a cure, she fights every day to get over it and get ahead.

During a recent meeting with the media, the actress and producer shared that Thalía is still under medical treatment for Lyme disease that began with a tick bite, and is characterized by attacking the joints of the nervous system and the heart. But it is thanks to the singer’s discipline that she has managed to continue with her life, despite facing severe pain that sometimes prevents her from moving normally.

“Sometimes he feels bad, he tells me: ‘little sister I can’t get up, I’m crawling, but I force myself‘. She is well disciplined, she has her gym at her house, she tells me: ‘I’m going to force myself, because I can’t move, my joints hurt, but I’m going to force myself‘. So she obliges, almost almost creeping arrives at his gym“He explained during the interview that was shared by the program ‘Hoy’.

But it has been thanks to the love she feels for her children that she continues to fight to be strong and not give up in the face of cruel suffering.

“With her kids, she drops her kids off at school, she picks her kids up from school, She is always absolutely aware of her children, and when you are a mother and you have children, you seem to take second place, And besides, she takes great care of herself, she is beautiful, ”he added to his statements.

Laura Zapata also recalled that the singer is not the only one in her family who has suffered from this disease, because like Thalía, her mother, Mrs. Yolanda Miranda Mangelived with this same suffering for which he had to take large amounts of medication and regretted that science has not yet found a cure.

“It is a disease that has no cure, my mom died with Lyme, she was taking 27 or 30 pills. (Thalía) is carrying her illness and fighting. Hopefully they find the cure against Lyme”, he added.

You might also be interested in:

–Thalia lifts her leg and brings it close to her face showing off her flexibility on Instagram

–Thalía’s grandmother ends up in the hospital and Laura Zapata asks for help on social media

–Thalía shows her “babies” on Instagram and says that they are her emotional support