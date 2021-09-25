Laura Ziliani | who are the daughters arrested

Silvia and Paola Zani I’m been arrested for the murder of his mother Laura Ziliani . “They were two very reserved girls, I would say almost unfriendly” describes them, thus, speaking with Adnkronos, the neighbor of the 55-year-old ex-policeman, who disappeared on 8 May last in Temù in the Brescia area and was found dead on 8 August. . “The first is a 27-year-old physiotherapist, while the second is a 19-year-old economics student. The older sister “had lived here for some time, the apartment is part of her father’s inheritance, while the younger sister I almost never saw: she had moved after her mother passed away,” he adds. Yesterday, like the other neighbors, he witnessed the arrival of the carabinieri who arrested the two sisters and took away some objects and the car of Mirto Milani, the 27-year-old’s boyfriend. “I saw the carabinieri, …Read on italiasera

Laura Ziliani, who are the arrested daughters

Silvia and Paola Zani were arrested for the murder of their mother Laura Ziliani. ‘They were two very reserved girls, I would say almost unfriendly’ describes them, thus, speaking with Adnkronos, the neighbor of the 55-year-old ex-securitywoman, who disappeared on May 8 last in Temù …



Laura Ziliani, Silvia and Paola’s grandmother: ‘Too attached to money. The boyfriend managed my daughter’s belongings as his own, they had …

All three were arrested and taken to prison on the morning of Friday, September 24, accused of having killed Laura Ziliani, the former Temù vigilante, 55 years old and widow since 2012. The woman was missing …



Murder Laura Ziliani, Temù denies the murderous daughters: “And now forget us”

The two girls arrested with the major’s boyfriend were considered “unfriendly”. The country wants to turn the page: “We are workers, they weren’t with us” …

