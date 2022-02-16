Laurel, how to prepare the infusion for smooth and silky hair

The infusion of laurel it is very useful, and when prepared and used correctly, it returns smooth and silky hair.

It is well known that plants can be a precious ally for health and beauty, but we do not always know how to best use them by exploiting all their beneficial properties. For example those of Laurel an excellent aromatic plant in the kitchen, but which in addition to offering important health benefits (to be used, for example, in case of colic, to relieve them) helps to be more beautiful.

Laurel, how to prepare and use the infusion

Prepare the infusion of laurel it’s very quick and easy. In fact, just take a few leaves and boil them in water. For example, about ten leaves in four cups of water. After 20 minutes, turn off the heat and leave to infuse until the preparation has cooled completely. At that point the infusion is ready to be used on the hair.

For a smooth and silky effect you have to make a compress over the entire length before washing them. The infusion should be kept on for some time for it to take effect. At that point you can proceed with rinsing and the usual washing of the hair.

But let us remember that this preparation can also be useful to remedy some problems that arise on the skin.

If you suffer from dandruff, the infusion can be used to treat it. For it to be effective, it must be used as a last rinse before leaving the shower, but it is also useful for the well-being of the scalp, reducing hair loss.

So if you use the infusion before the shower it gives the hair a enviable appearance giving back a smooth and silky hairpost-washing, on the other hand, is an excellent ally to combat dandruff and hair loss.

Laurel, because it’s good for you

But what are the properties of the laurel? It is well known that this plant is a precious ally for health, but let’s try to understand what its characteristics are.

It’s about a aromatic and medicinal plant, whose leaves contain – among the many active ingredients – mineral salts, such as potassium and magnesium, vitamin C and folic acid. Real gods concentrates of well-being. So much so that, in addition to its use in the kitchen (it has been included in the list of traditional Italian food products, as a typical Sicilian product), it is used in various fields. In addition to that strictly related to officinal spherein particular for digestion, colitis and against cough and bronchitis, it can be used as fragrant home remedy against moths.

As for the beauty there are many advantages. Starting from the infusion to be used for hair smooth and silky, but there are also many other ways to exploit its full potential. In addition, a special oil is also obtained from the plant which is used in the preparation of one of the most famous beauty products. It is a aromatic oil which is extracted from the berries which, in addition to medicinal properties, are one of the ingredients of the famous Aleppo soap. It is a product born in the city of Aleppo in Syria which, according to ancient tradition, is prepared using olive oil and bay leaf oil.