Lauren Cohan also hates that Maggie trusts Negan in ‘The Walking Dead’: “I felt like throwing up”

The outcome of the second part of season 11, ‘Acts of God’ (11×16), brings the characters closer together and paves the way for the series they will star in together.

The Walking Dead, also following in the vein of Robert Kirkman’s original comics, has long since begun to redeem Negan. And things have been sticky ever since, because as charismatic as Jeffrey Dean Morgan may be, the reality is that his character is one of the most ruthless assassins ever known in the history of the series. Or, at least, it was.

This is how we met him in the cruel outcome of the sixth season of the zombie fiction, when he put the protagonists on their knees in front of him and decided with an infamous nursery rhyme who was going to smash his head with his beloved baseball bat. The chosen one was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), although the spectators did not discover it until several months later, in the ‘premiere’ of the seventh installment, when Glenn was also charged as a gift (Steven Yeun) and left us all heartbroken.

Then would come the submission, the Total War, a jump in time, several years as a prisoner in Alexandria, his little experience as part of the Whisperers and his redemption after having been key in the defeat of Alpha. However, there was a character who seemed to never forgive him: Glenn’s widow, Maggie (LaurenCohan).

However, things look different after the issuance of ‘Acts of God’ (11×16), the episode with which the series has put the finishing touch to the second part of its 11th season and that paves the way for its definitive final stretch. In it, Maggie was captured by her old nemesis Leah (Lynn Collins) in search of revenge and, although the confrontation ended with the death of the second of her at the hands of Daryl himself, What has impacted fans the most is the moment when the former Hilltop leader asked Negan to take care of her son Hershel. “He doesn’t trust me,” Negan told him. “But I’m starting to. You saved him in Riverbend. Whatever happens, I’ll never forget it.” QUE?!!!

Although in reality it makes sense that the series would start to iron out rough edges before sending them to star together in their own series, Isle of the Deadthe truth is It is still shocking and even for Cohan herself, who admits having hated that moment completely in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly after the broadcast of the episode.

felt like vomiting

Loud and clear, the interpreter recognizes it before justify your character’s decision: “It just came at a time when I had to go. I wasn’t about to let anyone come with me and I knew the only place I could leave Hershel was with them,” she explains. “And I say ‘they’ because I think Maggie knows about these protective attitudes that Negan has towards young people and also that he has changed.”

Nevertheless, that does not mean that she is not still tormented by what happened with Glenn or that she has forgotten that Negan is responsible: “None of that really changes how she feels. It just means that it’s enough to make that very difficult but necessary decision at the time. And it’s greatly enhanced by the instinct that she has about Annie [Medina Senghore]: both Annie and the person Negan can be with Annie.”

But I absolutely hated it,” the actress admits. And I thought, ‘I think the reason I hate this is because she hates it too.’

And he also acknowledges that what happened is the key to the future of the unlikely pair of allies’ relationship: “I hate to say it, but it’s really all about this moment. I don’t ‘hate’ to say it, but I hate it for Negan’s sake, because I know he’s doing everything he can to redeem himself in Maggie’s eyes. I don’t think it’s ever going to happen, but she needs his help right now. It’s the best option she has, and there it is.”

