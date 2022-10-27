Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the first images of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’





The new spin-off of the Robert Kirkman saga that will be released in early 2023

















AMC+ has just released the first images of THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITYthe new spin-off of the universe created by Robert Kirkman that the folks at AMC+ will premiere early next year.

Franchise veterans like Lauren Cohan Y Jeffrey Dean Morgan are in charge of starring in this new spin-off of which you can already see the first images that have seen the light at the New York Comic-Con that has passed this weekend.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the characters of Maggie and Negan on their journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long cut off from the mainland. The ruined city is full of dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own city of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and one of the executive producers of The Walking Dead for several seasons and has an overall agreement with AMC Studios, serves as showrunner and executive producer of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’. The series is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe; and Cohan and Morgan are also executive producers. The first season will consist of six episodes.