Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Star in Isle of the Dead Spinoff

The new project arrives when The Walking Dead is wrapping up its eleventh and final season and is the latest spin-off series in the zombie franchise.

The move marks a big change for Cohan, who first starred in The Walking Dead as a recurring character in the second season. Tense contract negotiations at the end of season eight led to her only appearing in a handful of season nine episodes and leaving the series in 2018. She then returned in the season 10 finale and subsequent eleventh and final seasons.

Dean Morgan’s Negan joined the series in season six and killed Maggie’s husband, Glenn. The two characters are currently attached in season 11 despite this as they make their way to Meridian.

Cohan and Dean Morgan have previously worked on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice from Zack Snyderwhere they played Batman’s parents.

“Isle of the Dead” will see Maggie and Negan traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The ruined city is full of dead and inhabitants who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Set to launch on AMC and AMC+ in 2023, the series will be executive produced by Jorné, The Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, and Cohan and Morgan.

“Isle of the Dead” it is the last spin-off of the universe; Fear The Walking Dead was recently renewed for an eighth season, The Walking Dead: World Beyond ran for two seasons, the anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead will be released later this year and a series with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride It’s also in the works for next year.

“This is a big day for the expanding universe we’re building around The Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Not only does it add another compelling series to this collection, it expands our narrative around two unforgettable characters that fans have come to love, hate, or hate, then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also allows us to explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

“Eli has created a beautiful, grimy, chaotic asylum for the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen, wacky world of the TWD Universe,” added Gimple. “Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now we’re taking that collaboration to the next level with a series that will push these characters to their limits with the world, and with each other. All of us are thrilled to bring you to an all new and different TWD epic for all ages.”