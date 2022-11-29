Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will have their own spin-off of ‘The walking dead’

the walking dead is in its final season, and since AMC has no plans to fire the franchise, it means it’s time to lay the groundwork for spin-off projects. And, if a spin-off with Carol and Daryl, the characters played by Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, had already been confirmed, now the American channel confirms another series: one focused on Maggie and Negan, the characters of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan . The twists and turns of life…!

They met in the seventh season for traumatic reasons: Negan had smashed the skull of Glenn (Steven Yeun), Maggie’s husband, with his baseball bat. But in this world filled with despair and made up of shifting, decadent and practical alliances, they find themselves working together. In the spin-off, which will be titled isle of the deadthey will move together to Manhattan, which has been disconnected from the rest of the world for a long time and has become a world “full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror”, as reported by the portal Deadline.

Lauren Cohan had left the series in 2018 after failing to reach an agreement to renew the contract, at which time she shot the failed series ‘Whiskey Cavalier’

With this news, Cohan also shows his commitment to the walking dead after having temporarily stepped aside in 2018. He had grown tired of not having a salary commensurate with the success of the series, which led the world of cable in the United States, when he left in the ninth season to star in Cavalier Whiskeya series that would not go beyond the first season.

Luckily for everyone involved, the writers had chosen not to kill off his character in case he wanted to come back. And boy did she do it. By the end of the tenth season, her Maggie was making an appearance again, and she has remained a leading and prominent character ever since. In the New York spin-off she will have Eli Jorné as showrunnerwho had worked on the franchise and has an exclusive contract with AMC Studios.

At the moment, there are two confirmed new spin-offs of ‘The walking dead’ since Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will have another. Third parties

AMC is undergoing a transformation process: from being understood as a cable channel to functioning as a content platform in a world where linear television is becoming increasingly important. The franchise of the walking deadwhich has been on the air since 2010, is its main asset in its future plans.

The mother series may say goodbye this 2022 but it will have isle of the deadthe McBride and Reedus project, Fear the walking dead will have an eighth season and an anthology series is also expected in 2022, Tales of the walking deadwhich will tell standalone stories set in the Robert Kirkman universe.





Pere Sola Gimferrer