Lauren Cohan justifies Maggie’s devastating decision in 11×09

MADRID, Feb. 21 (CultureLeisure) –

fans of The Walking Dead are used to saying goodbye to their favorite characters and the return of season 11 It hasn’t been any different. Episode 9 has surprised with a devastating death, the result of a decision made by Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

In chapter 11×03 Alden (Callan McAuliffe) he is hurt and in order not to hinder the rest of the group he asks Maggie to leave him in a church. In chapter 11×09 Maggie takes down the Reaper squad of soldiers. commanded by Pope (Ritchie Coster) and Leah (Lynn Collins).

After securing the food and supplies that Wardens Cole (James Devoti), Duncan (Marcus Lewis), Agatha (Laurie Fortier), and Frost (Glenn Stanton) fought for, Maggie returns to the church where she left Alden. It is there that she discovers that your partner has turned into a zombie and is forced to finish him off using a knife.

Maggie decided to leave Alden and continue with his mission and in an interview with ComicBook, Cohan was asked if he thought it was a good decision. “”I do not know. I don’t know if she feels it was worth it. She certainly doesn’t look like it. I don’t want to say too much. I dont know. It’s hard to say because this mission has cost them so much,” he said of Alden’s devastating death.

The episode ends with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), the lieutenant governor of the commonwealth, arriving in Alexandria with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and a team of soldiers. Lance assures that are there to help and invites Alexandrians to join the Commonwealth. The next episodes will reveal whether or not the group led by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) can be trusted.