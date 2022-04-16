Lauren Cohan reveals the origins of the new spin-off of The Walking Dead

Maggie and Negan will return in their spin-off of The Walking Dead after ending the main series this year

Maggie and Negan will return in the next The Walking Dead spin-off, but it wasn’t always the plan to bring them together. Lauren Cohan Y Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In March, AMC announced that it had greenlit the new spin-off of The Walking Dead, Isle of the Deadwhich would launch with a six-episode first season in which the enemies would travel together to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Origin of the new spin-off of The Walking Dead

Plans for separate Maggie and Negan spinoffs have been in development at AMC Networks since at least 2019., this also includes talk of a Negan movie. However, it was not until the last season of The Walking Dead which forced Maggie and Negan to call a truce, leading to series writer/producer Eli Jorne submitting the proposal that would end up becoming Isle of the Deadthe new spin-off of The Walking Dead.

“I know there have always been three, maybe four options for how Maggie would end up in a spin-off. For Maggie or Negan there have been a lot of ideas floating around» Cohan pointed out to comic book. “I think this story that Eli Jorne came up with, which is what we’ll be shooting for the first season of Isle of the DeadIt was really powerful and a very interesting way for fans to see these characters continue.”

In Part 2 of the final season, Maggie commented that she’s starting to trust Negan for saving her son, Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), but she hasn’t forgotten what he did to her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun).. The rivalry between Maggie and Negan will continue when they return on a secret mission in The Walking Dead spin-off.

«I mean, Jeff and I are thrilled because it completely serves who they are and where they’re going to end up at the end of season 11.. In some ways, it’s even more tense than we’ve been this season,” Cohan said. “So it’s good for us because I feel like I was able to find things about Maggie that I wanted to explore more, and this backdrop and the conflict with Negan is a great opportunity to do that.”

“So I think they had a lot of different ideas and then they kind of outlined everything,” Cohan added of the initial idea for Isle of the Dead.

Jorne is the showrunner for the spin-off series, produced by TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple. Filming is expected to begin this July in New York for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+..

Synopsis Isle of the Dead

“Isle of the Dead imagines the popular characters of Maggie and Negan traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city in ruins is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead will air this fall on AMC. The Walking Dead spin-off Isle of the Dead opens in 2023.

