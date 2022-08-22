Laurent Paganelli pulls out a 10 euro note in the CFC for Cristiano Ronaldo (video)

Olympique de Marseille beat FC Nantes 2-1 this Saturday at the Stade Vélodrome. A painful victory which is good for the men of Igor Tudor after the draw conceded against Brest a week ago. L’OM thus grabs the podium after this third day of Ligue 1 with the same number of points as Lens, two lengths from Paris Saint-Germain who crushed LOSC on Sunday evening. On the sidelines of the championship, the transfer window is still part of the daily life of the Marseille club and the rumor Cristiano Ronaldo still makes so much noise.

Paganelli makes the show

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, that’s for sure. If no one believed in it, the more the days pass and nothing is impossible. Pablo Longoria, the president of Marseille, however denied the rumors of the Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, who said that there were discussions between the two parties, and this in the Channel Soccer Club. Laurent Paganelli, mythical field man of the chain and now on set in the CFCs for this season, reignited the rumor. Without believing it much, but he insists and also took out a 10 euro note to launch the kitty in order to bring CR7 into the Olympian club.

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on Laurent Paganelli’s words and “gesture”.

We could thus read on Twitter in particular:

”When I saw it live I wired mdr. I said forced it will tweet in 30s…”

“They have a visceral hatred towards OM, these Parisian journalists. It pierces their asses to see us grow up again!”

”If you already get rid of bakambu strootman you recover 1M per month. The transfer you pay for it by selling 2-3 players (milik, CC, dieng…) And the salary adjustment if 1M per month is not enough you do it in relation to what the player will bring you…”

”Would it be possible to put a real consultant instead of a clown who just serves to amuse the gallery?”

”Relax. A bit of humour. Everything has to be super serious and rigorous when we talk about football? It’s a game, a sport… It should relax us, not freak us out. Good evening football…

” If cr7 signs with om, suddenly, the dcng still exists do you think ??? lol”

”Are we at the corner bistro there or what? Without dec * nner, the guy still throws his phone number live…”

During the 4th day of Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille will go to the lawn of OGC Nice for a match that promises to be boiling in view of the rivalry between the two clubs and the events of last season and the interruption of the match for throwing projectiles.

The Parisian leader, he will host AS Monaco for a good poster as well.

OM’s transfer window continues

Looking for a central defenderOlympique de Marseille have agreed with Manchester United on the loan of Eric Bailly. This Monday, journalist Fabrizio Romano explains that the two parties still do not have an agreement at the moment but that a decision will be taken during the week since the end of the transfer window is approaching. If OM sign Bailly, we can say that this transfer window is successful with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in particular. Waiting for Ronaldo?

