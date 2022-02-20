A striking new resemblance surprised viewers of Welcome aboard (the thirteen). A participant appeared on the program and assured that she is identical to the famous American actress Julia Roberts. when he saw her Laura FernandezHe was speechless.

“no doubts here”, assured the driver of the cycle as she peeked through the door. On the other side, the participant was waiting for her turn to get out of it. “What’s more, come in close to me, don’t let your face be seen, you’re going to discover it later”, Laurita said to Roberts’s double as if to add more mystery to the matter. First they entered slowly and played a little with the camera until, finally, the participant revealed her face.

Laurita Fernández was shocked at the resemblance of a participant to Julia Roberts

“Do you want to see? Sight. take a closer look“, said Fernandez to the microphone and asked the participant if they actually tell her all the time that she is the same as the actress. The woman just nodded her head with a slightly awkward smile. “How great to be born with her face!”, Reflected the driver, still without discovering who the resemblance was about.

The participant revealed that her name is Michelle. “It is an international name like that of the person I am thinking of”, commented Laurita and added visibly surprised: “Oh, when she makes her face look sideways, it’s her!”. She then asked the panelists if they had already guessed what the resemblance was and to give a clue she launched that she was an actress.

“If she is what I think, Michelle, she is an actress that is beyond. number one by far”, remarked the driver to give more indications, and the participant agreed with the opinion. However, one of the panelists Welcome aboard, Mariana BreyHe put on a doubtful face and risked a name in Laurita’s ear. “Nancy Duplaa”, he then said into the microphone. “It’s not bad but it’s not what I think”, Laurita clarified. “Marian is lost… This woman is very pretty”, he added. And he gave another hint: “Also, you hooked up with your friend’s partner at one point”, he said in reference to one of the most remembered films in which he starred. Julia Roberts, My best friend’s Wedding.

“Do you know who she looks like too, Laurita? To Magali Mora”, contributed Gustavo Conti and several of those present in the study agreed with the panelist’s observation. But after a few minutes of suspense, the driver ordered all those involved to say the name they had in their heads on the count of three. The answer, how could it be otherwise, was unanimous: “Julia Roberts!”, they said in unison.

“Look it’s the same!”, Laurita said absolutely shocked as she watched Michelle’s face on the monitor next to that of the Hollywood actress. “It happens that Julia has some curls but look, Julia Roberts with us, one of the most beautiful women in the world”, Limited the driver, still amazed by the resemblance of the participant.