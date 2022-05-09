LAUSD Opens Wellness Center in San Fernando Valley – NBC Los Angeles

Students from the Los Angeles Unified School District opened a new wellness center in support of the alarming figures of depression and anxiety in the San Fernando Valley, and they will not have access to therapies, but to medical services and laboratories.

The inauguration of this center comes at a crucial moment, where the suicide rate among young people has increased by 33% in recent years, in addition to being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, with counseling classrooms, labs, and medical service offices, it will serve more than 140,000 students from 248 LAUSD schools.

“Our students can come to receive vaccinations, physical exams, and we have eight therapy rooms,” said Elena Jiménez, deputy director of the LAUSD Department of Mental Health.

CWith infrastructure created with a budget of $11 million, the Balboa Student & Family Wellness Center will provide 5,223 square feet dedicated to services for students and their families.

“We have therapists specializing in a variety of evidence-based therapies so we can identify symptoms in our students,” said Michelle Heeber, a mental health specialist.

The possibility of suffering from anxiety and depression after having been infected with COVID is probable. This according to the results of a study led by a public health professor at New Mexico State University.

“With depression, with pain, there are also many people who lost someone, a member of their families during this time, and it helps to learn to live with this type of loss,” said Jiménez.

The The only requirement to be able to obtain the benefits is to be a student between the ages of 5 and 18, and all you have to do is call for an appointment at the clinic at 213-241-3840 where you can be seen from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 pm For more information you can also enter here.