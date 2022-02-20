LAUSD will remove outdoor mask requirement next week

Starting next week, Los Angeles Unified School District students will be able to remove their face masks when outdoors on campus for the first time since in-person classes resumed 10 months ago.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the decision on Friday, a day after widely hinting that the decision would come “before the end of the week.”

“In alignment with the Department of Public Health and with guidance from our chief medical officer and health partners, the wearing of face coverings outdoors will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified School District schools beginning June 22. February,” the official said in a statement posted on social media.

As Monday is a public holiday, the new policy will officially go into effect for students and staff on Tuesday. But those who participate in athletics activities will be able to stop covering their nose and mouth on Monday, Carvalho said.

LAUSD has maintained some of the strictest COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation. Until the recent surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, outdoor face coverings had been phased out in K-12 schools in Los Angeles County, however that school district continued that measure during the pandemic.

Parents eager to see their children stop wearing masks have criticized the nation’s second-largest school system for failing to act immediately when the ban on their outdoor implementation was lifted starting Wednesday. But on Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer defended school systems that chose to act more slowly.

Monitoring of the coronavirus in schools

“Obviously this works best in places where students aren’t going to be out in crowded situations,” Ferrer said at a media briefing. “In some districts, that is not possible.” There they will continue with the masks in the open air “until the infection rates are even lower.”

“We will be behind those districts 100%,” he added.

Carvalho was challenged to weather the views of his powerful seven-member school board and employee unions that have supported extensive safety measures, which have included wearing face masks indoors and outdoors, and testing for Weekly screenings for all staff and students.

Nery Paiz, head of the district administrators’ union, said Thursday that he was willing to trust Carvalho’s judgment on the matter.

Max Arias, who heads the Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents the majority of non-teaching workers on campus, said this week that it was important that they have a say in the decision.

United Teachers Los Angeles – the most politically active labor group – has been remarkably silent, declining to comment publicly and focusing this week on urging its members to vote on a package of negotiating priorities, including pay increases, classes, fewer mandatory student assessments, and the elimination of school police.

Los Angeles school board member Scott Schmerelson, a longtime ally of the union, said Thursday that he was prepared to back the superintendent’s decision on masks outdoors.

At North Hollywood’s Fair Avenue Elementary School, second-grade teacher Maria Moran said she was looking forward to a time when face masks were no longer necessary.

“It has helped,” he said. “No one has gotten the flu this year, but I’d rather not have to use it because I’m having a hard time – it’s just hot. And sometimes listening to students – it’s very difficult”.

On Thursday, Moran had an oval of students on a rug read their responses to a writing request about ways they could be kind. When a student talked about helping other classmates with math, it was really hard to understand what she was saying. The teacher asked the young people to speak louder.

Although the teacher refers to the authorities on when the masks should be removed inside, as for the outside: “I think we are prepared and the numbers seem good.”

Carvalho, who was superintendent of Miami-Dade County public schools until he accepted the Los Angeles job, comes from a different political background. In Florida, state officials have banned campus mask mandates, and other states have moved to ease them.

In California, the implementation in indoor school spaces remains in effect until at least February 28. Los Angeles County is likely to maintain the requirement for longer based on its assessment of local sanitary conditions.

On Thursday, Ferrer estimated that the county’s broad indoor mask mandate could ease by the end of March, if current projections are correct.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell defended the overall cautious approach to safety at the health department’s briefing on Thursday. She praised the work of all state school systems, but especially LA Unified, for a number of measures, including wearing masks.

“Based on our actions here in LA County [y] in the state of California as a whole, our children were able to experience classroom instruction more than many states that didn’t adopt the same strategies as us,” Mitchell said. “LAUSD did a great job, as did many of the other school districts.”

