Lautaro: “2021 is an incredible year. Derby? We have grown compared to the first leg “

The words of Toro a few days after the match against Milan: “I’m happy to be here at Inter, to always give my best”

In the interview published in Matchday Program in view of the derby, Lautaro talks about the beginnings and the present moment.

THE BEGINNINGS – “I remember when I made my debut in Bahia Blanca, I was 15, before leaving. It was the first game, I went to the bench, then when it was about twenty minutes I went in and with the first ball I scored. There it began. everything, that dream that I have carried forward over the years “.

INTER – “The emotions I experienced with this shirt are many. I remember my debut in the Champions League with Barcelona, ​​for me it was a dream. It did not go well, and it is a match that I will never forget because before entering the field I tried unique emotions. I’m happy to be here at Inter, to always give my best. I thank the fans for the constant support because they are always there. The team wants to win to take Inter higher and higher where it deserves to be “.

THE NATIONAL – “The hat-trick against Mexico in 2019 was incredible and important. Then the final of the Copa America, after so many years we made it with difficulty but as great teams we are proud to give a smile to the fans in a difficult period”.

THE YEAR JUST ENDED – “2021 was an incredible year: the Scudetto with Inter and the Copa America with Argentina, won after 28 years, were the first two trophies I have won in my career, beautiful emotions. This year we started with the Super Cup which was really important for us. I am happy to have contributed to these successes, from the goal at Juventus to those in the Scudetto race. If I had to choose one I would say the first against Milan, while with Argentina the one in the semifinal against Colombia “.

THE DERBY – “From last season’s return derby I remember that we had to win to move forward in the standings. It was a decisive victory. Scoring a brace and helping the team was great, playing this match is always exciting, it’s a special challenge. Saturday we have to be concentrated: we drew in the first leg, I think we have grown a lot as a team so we have to prepare well and try to get the three points. “

