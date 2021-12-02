Lautaro: “I chose well, I like the Inter project. And with Inzaghi we have … “

Lautaro Martinez spoke to Sky Sport after yesterday’s victory against Spezia. Between the field, renewal and more

Alessandro Cosattini

At all Lautaro Martinez. After the goal scored yesterday from a penalty against Spezia, Toro is Inter’s top scorer in the league with 8 goals. Past Edin Dzeko, who remains at 7. So the Argentine striker spoke exclusively to Sky Sports between renewal, pitch and the Nerazzurri’s seasonal goals.

On renewal, the Bull he replied like this: “I talked a lot with my family, we are happy here and we feel good. It is a city that I like so much, I liked the company’s projects, how they talked to me and what they proposed to me. I’m glad I stayed here and my family too. “

Maturity, on and off the pitch, but also Inter’s seasonal goals. Here are Lautaro’s words: “I became a father and I have matured a lot on and off the pitch, in my choices, I always try to improve as a person and on the pitch. Sometimes I get angry quickly, but I always try to stay calm. we have to defend last year’s Scudetto, for us wearing it on the chest after so many years is very important.

We are working on the coach’s requests, I always try to give my best and help my teammates, sometimes I manage to score and sometimes not, but as I say we are always fine. I feel good with the group, with my teammates, it is important and it means that we are fine and we are with our heads here.

There is a great relationship with the new coach, confirmation comes from Lautaro himself: “Inzaghi he’s giving me a great hand. It came here that I was returning from Argentina, even when I was in the America’s Cup we spoke on the phone, he gave me a great hand, he helps me a lot in what I do. I always try to learn a lot from the coaches, they have experience and decide to do the best for everyone. ”

Now there are two key challenges for the Nerazzurri: first Roma in the league and then Real Madrid in the Champions League. Lautaro responds thus to the next commitments: “We are preparing for the match that arrives now, Roma. They are strong, they have a coach who plays football well, we have to rest well, go there and play our game on their pitch. There will be a warm atmosphere with their fans, we need to give a signal to the championship. Then we will think of Madrid, we will have to go there to win and if we do it will be a signal for everyone. It will be an important race to grow, too important for us ”.

Inter who is now -2 from the top after yesterday’s victory and Napoli’s draw. “The average level of the championship is growing, the very balanced ranking proves it. We must never pull the plug, we must defend the Scudetto we have on our chest. We are working to do what mister Inzaghi asks of us: we always want to be protagonists, attack the opponent area with many players. We left some points on the road but we are recovering“.

The Golden Ball for Messi? Thus replies the Bull: “For me, the team goal comes first, then there are the individual prizes. But even those come only if the group works. Messi also says it, who has won the Ballon d’Or seven times. He gave us a big hand to win the Copa America “.

8 goals in Serie A, waiting for the first in the Champions League. “We hope he arrives soon – he smiles – I always try to give my best, support my teammates and score goals. Sometimes you succeed, other times less but I feel good in this group. This is important: it means that we are all fine and we are all on track “.