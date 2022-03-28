Lautaro in shape in the gym, for Brozovic and De Vrij the discomfort in the calf has disappeared

Good news for Simone Inzaghi in view of the Italian derby scheduled for tomorrow in Turin against Juventus. As confirmation The Gazzetta dello Sport since its online edition, three big names are ready to return, but the good news of the day is the negativization of Lautaro. Isolated from last Sunday, the Bull he did not leave for Argentina and was already in Appiano today to make up for lost time, even though he had kept fit in the home gym during the week. In the end, Inter won, because the striker spared himself two intercontinental flights and as many ‘useless’ matches (Albiceleste already qualified) but still expensive, to return to Italy only on Thursday, with a lot of spindle to be disposed of. Excellent signals from as well Brozovic And De Vrij, they too went up to Appiano while their companions enjoyed the second of the three days of rest granted by Inzaghi. The two followed their respective programs in the gym, the goal is to increase the loads during the week, up to the decisive cut of the group training at full capacity. However, there is optimism in view of Juve, also because the latest tests have confirmed that the discomfort in the calf has disappeared. If anything, the problem will be linked to autonomy, given that the two have not trained since 7 March, the cowardice of the Anfield match in which they had to stop.