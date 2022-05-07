Lautaro Martínez commands Inter’s comeback against Empoli and puts them in the lead of Serie A

Milano, Italy.

The Argentinian Lautaro Martínez led Inter’s comeback this Friday with a brace over Empoli (4-2) that leaves, for the time being, leaders in the race for the ‘Scudetto’ to the ‘neroazzurri’ on this thirty-sixth day of the A series. Inter opened at the Giuseppe Meazza on matchday 36, in a game that was presented as a formality on paper for a team that is at stake to lift the ‘Scudetto’. But at this point, the Italian league does not repair surprises and Inter, with a more than decisive Lautaro, had to come back from 0-2 against to continue in the fight to be champion.

No one expected it, surely not even the Empoli players themselves, but half an hour into the game they were leading the match 0-2 thanks to goals from Italian Andrea Piamonti and Albanian Kristjan Asllani, who left everyone speechless at the Giuseppe Meazza . A stadium that saw the ‘Scudetto’ slip away from them definitively against a team from the lower-middle zone of the table. The defeat, with two games to go, was too hard a blow to take. NERAZZURRI COMEBACK But if this Inter has shown something, it is personality and integrity. Simone Inzaghi’s men continued with his plan and took the course of the game. Italian Federico Dimarco led the way with a cross that, with great luck, bounced off Empoli’s Italian defender Simone Romagnoli and ended up going in. Giuseppe Meazza began to believe. And Lautaro set himself up as a prophet of the night.

Four minutes later, at the end of the first act, the Argentine striker hooked a ball from the penalty spot directly to the back of the goal in what is known in football as a ‘psychological goal’. In four minutes they equalized the score. Giuseppe Meazza breathed, the comeback was closer. Inter came out much better in the second half. He dominated in midfield and had the chances. What happened at the beginning of the match, in which they could concede more goals, could not be repeated. The goal was close and, once again, Lautaro, unstoppable since the beginning of April, signed the comeback.

With the stadium on fire, Lautaro rescued a rebound from the Empoli defense and hit, again, a ball at the first touch that was centered, but so hard that the visiting goalkeeper did not have time to react. Objective fulfilled and comeback achieved thanks to the 19th goal of ‘Toro’, who is dangerously close to Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, with 23. The last minutes of the game were a carousel of chances for the interistas. They were a hammer, there was no way to stop them, until the Chilean Alexis Sánchez scored the final goal after a great play by the Bosnian Edin Dzeko.