Lautaro Martinez dry for 5 days in the league, points to Napoli

The latest on Inter and Lautaro Martinez who hasn’t scored in five days at Inter and aims for the match against Napoli. To report it is Tuttosport.

Martinez has not scored a goal in the last seven games for the Nerazzurri, he should also think of the chopper calendar which – after the hyper-compressed season due to Pandemic – overlapped, from June to November, commitments with Inter, Copa America and recovery of world qualifiers . Toro, who has also become a column of the Selección, with whom he scored his last goal of the season on October 15, has always played: in Inter he only missed the first league championship due to disqualification, while with Argentina he received a bonus two valid matches with Paraguay, the first for the Copa America group, the second as a world qualification match. The problem is that on the one hand the boy has to defend his very titular status with Argentina (where he has already added 33 appearances scoring 17 goals), on the other – after the departure of Romelu Lukaku – he has become the guiding star of San Siro The Nerazzurri, a recognition also rewarded economically by the club.

Like Lionel Scaloni, Simone Inzaghi is also unable to do without Lautaro and this led to the short circuit of the last matches played for the Nerazzurri when, thanks to the lack of brilliance, Martinez no longer found the way to the goal, also accumulating many toxins on a nervous level , typical for an attacker when he does not score. Photographs of the stress to which the Argentine has been subjected so far are the matches with Sampdoria in Marassi and that of Rome against Lazio: in the first – played on Sunday at lunchtime after the stop for the national teams – he was deployed as a starter ( and also marked) despite having arrived from South America the day before; while at the Olimpico he only entered the final to try to rectify the situation, after the private plane (costing 100 thousand euros to the club …) had brought him and the other South Americans back to the base