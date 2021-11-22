Lautaro Martinez explains the reason for his gesture

THEREnter he folded the Naples leaders at the end of a difficult match at San Siro and now sees the top 4 points away: Lautaro Martinez, author of the third goal of the Nerazzurri, in Dazn commented satisfied with the success of Simone Inzaghi’s team.

Inter-Napoli, Lautaro Martinez: “We have shown what we are capable of”

“For us it was a very important match – explained Toro -. It was a direct confrontation against the leaders. We did well in the derby, and we deserved more. Today we had to prove what we are capable of. We do things right, but sometimes the result doesn’t work in our favor. We had an intense race with character and we got the points we need ”.

Inter v Napoli: Lautaro Martinez explains his gesture

Scored at 61 ‘after a splendid counterattack orchestrated by Correa, Lautaro Martinez rejoiced at the Nerazzurri curve before clasping hands like a prayer, then putting a hand on his chest, as to to apologize with the fans. And that’s actually what Taurus did: “I apologized because it happens to be wrong sometimes “.

“I hadn’t scored for almost a month. I always work for Inter, the problem is not whether I score or not, but if Inter wins. Scoring is always a great emotion ”, explained the Nerazzurri forward, who interrupted a fast in the league of five games without scoring.

Inter-Napoli, Simone Inzaghi: “Lautaro loves Inter”

The Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi praised Lautaro after the match: “He scored a great goal. Today I saw him calm, he left Calhanoglu free and calm to take the penalty. Love Inter, there have been times you know the ball doesn’t want to enter. Today he did well, I’m happy with the attack I have ”.

Sui penalties: “This morning after finishing, Lautaro, Perisic and Calhanoglu took three penalties each and scored nine goals. Right now Hakan is in great shape, he was very good, it was a penalty that weighed heavily. After the derby he showed once again character ”.

