Lautaro Martínez vindicates himself with a triplet and Inter becomes provisional leader of Serie A

Milano, Italy.

Inter Milan’s Argentinian striker, Lautaro Martínez, vindicated his figure with a hat-trick of goals at Giuseppe Meazza that sealed the interistas’ 5-0 victory against bottom-ranked Salernitana, and was completed by Bosnian Edin Dzeko with a brace , in the twenty-eighth day of Serie A. Inter did not speculate, as they needed victory on a key day in which they can lead Serie A again in the event of a tie between Napoli and Milan. And Lautaro appeared. The Argentine had a great game just at the moment when he was asked to assume the team’s offensive responsibilities. ‘Hat-trick’ to silence criticism. The men led by the Italian Simone Inzagui dominated from start to finish. Salernitana barely enjoyed two isolated chances to damage the goal defended by the Slovenian Samir Handanovic, but the red lantern of the Italian league was about to open the scoring in the 3rd minute if the Italian Simone Verdi had been successful when hitting a Frank shot almost in the small area.

It was Lautaro’s night. He already warned in minute 18 with a powerful shot that repelled the crossbar, but nothing could with the ‘Toro’. The ‘Nerazzurri’ striker took advantage of a great pass from the Italian Nicolo Barella and made the first of the night, in the 21st minute, adjusting the ball to the post. The second came thanks to another great uncheck and another great pass from Barella that the Argentine converted with his left leg very close to the post, again. Lautaro closed his great night, the undisputed protagonist, with a ‘nine’ goal. The international attacked the near post to get rid of his mark and finish off almost from the ground, with the instep inside the center above, in an unappealable hit for the Salernitana goalkeeper with which he signed his hat-trick and his fourteenth goal in league. He had the fourth in his boots, but, with the goalkeeper already defeated, he was unable to define and sent the ball high.