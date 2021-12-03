Lautaro: “Roma and Real to send a signal. Inzaghi? He’s giving me a big hand “

Il Toro on Sky Sport: “We have the Scudetto on our chest, it’s important, we have to defend it”

Fresh off the goal with which he definitively extended La Spezia, giving the victory to Inter, Lautaro Martinez today granted an interview to Sky Sports. Here are the words of the Bull, which begins by explaining the reasons that led him to renew his marriage with Beloved: “I talked a lot with my family, we are happy here, we feel good. Milan is a city that I like very much, and I also liked the company’s projects. I’m happy to have stayed”.

“I became a father, maybe I have matured a lot on and off the pitch, then I always try to improve, both as a man and as a player. Sometimes I get angry quickly, but I try to stay calm.”

“We have the Scudetto on our chest, it’s important, we have to defend it. We are working, doing what the coach asks. On the pitch I try to help my teammates, sometimes I sign, sometimes not. I’m fine, I feel good with my teammates. : it is important because it means that we are all concentrated “.

“He is giving me a great hand, he was already calling me when I was in Copa America: we talked a lot on the phone, he helped me a lot. I always try to learn a lot from the coaches because they have experience and try to do the best for us players.”

Now Roma, then Real.

“We are preparing the match against Roma, a strong team, with a coach who plays football well. Now we try to rest well, then we will go to the Olimpico to play our game; there will be a warm environment, it will be a game to give a signal to the championship In Madrid we have to go and win, surely if we win it will be a signal for us, it will be important to keep growing. “

