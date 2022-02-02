Lautaro-Sanchez in flight: tomorrow they will be in Appiano. Derby, here is the Inter that Inzaghi is thinking of

After the commitments with Argentina and Chile (fortunately without injuries), Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez are already flying to return

After the commitments with Argentina and Chile (fortunately without injuries), Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez are already flying to return from Inter and get back to work under the orders of Simone Inzaghi towards the derby on Saturday afternoon against Milan. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the return of the Toro will be much less complicated than that of the Niño Maravilla: while Lautaro will benefit from a charter made available by the Argentine federation, in fact, Sanchez was forced to get on a La Paz scheduled flight. -Milan, with a stopover in Santiago de Chile.

A fact that will put six more hours of travel on the back of the former Barcelona. This is why the Nerazzurri number 10 is the favorite to join Dzeko at the center of the Inter attack against Pioli’s team, at least initially. For the rest, the training is quickly done:

“The probable anti-Milan formation remains the one hypothesized at the beginning of the week, at least for nine elevenths: in front of Handanovic the trio Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni, with Barella-Brozovic-Calhanoglu in the middle, Perisic on the left and Dzeko in front. To be defined the holder of the right lane, with Dumfries always ahead of Darmian, and the Bosnian’s teammate, who will be Lautaro except for surprises. The relay option between Toro and Nino, with the Chilean entering the second half, is the most likely at the moment“, we read on gazzetta.it.

February 2, 2022 (change February 2, 2022 | 21:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link