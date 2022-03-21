Lautaro, with covid, drops out for the Qualifiers

Two casualties for Argentine National Team ahead of the last qualifying matches against Venezuela and Ecuador. Down already confirmed by Lisandro Martínezwho suffered a muscle injury, joins Lautaro Martínez, who was positive for coronavirus and was left out of the call.

Trouble Lionel Scalloni, who had planned to put the two Martínez as starters in both games. In this context, venturing a starting eleven for the game with Venezuela is complicated: for example, Leo Messi comes from a disease, they will not be fixed as Dibu Martinez and Cuti Romero and now Lautaro and Lisandro got off.

Thus, as area 9, the options of Joaquin Correawho replaced El Toro several times in that position, while Julian Alvarez and Lucas Boye would be other options. On the defense side, German Pezzella and Lucas Martinez Quarta they could go in Lisandro’s place.

What’s more, the call of the selected one counts on the presence of the juveniles Luka Romero (Lazio), Valentín Carboni (Inter), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal), Franco Carboni (Inter), Matías Soulé (Juventus) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

As indicated on the official site of the AFA, the players of the National Team summoned from Europe They will arrive this Monday on a charter flight around 1:00 p.m.while those from the Paris Saint-Germain will arrive this Tuesday morning. The campus will have first training this Monday from 5 pmwhile on Tuesday they will start at 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Argentina will train at 17 with an initial 15 minutes open to the press, while the last training session will be held on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. That same day and with no time yet to be confirmed, it will be the Scaloni press conference in the previous meeting against Venezuela in La Bombonera, with totally sold out tickets.

After that game, the Scaloneta will return to training on Saturday 26 in the afternoon, at 18.30to prepare the last game against Ecuador, which will be on Tuesday, March 29 at the Monumental de Guayaquil.

the other casualties

Scaloni, in advance, could not count for the duels with Venezuela and Ecuador with Emiliano Martinez, Cuti Romero, Buendia, Lo Celso and Mac Allisterall suspended, not even with the Papu Gómez and Marcos Acuña, injured. Furthermore, he chose not to quote paulo dybala.

In this way, the central defenders available with Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nicolás Otamendi and the option of Juan Foyth.

The complete list

archers: Franco Armani (River), Juan Musso (Atalanta) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), and Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Frills: Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Luka Romero (Lazio), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Valentín Carboni (Inter), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal) and Franco Carboni (Inter).

strikers: Joaquín Correa (Inter), Lionel Messi (PSG), Lucas Boyé (Elche), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Ángel Di María (París Saint-Germain), Matías Soulé (Juventus), Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).