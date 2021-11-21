Lautaro’s gesture towards the Inter fans after the goal against Napoli: You shouldn’t have done it

A nice gesture by Lautaro Martinez does not go unnoticed, he does so immediately after scoring the 3-1 goal in the match against Napoli.

“You shouldn’t have done that.” It is the tam tam of the comments that it unleashes on the web against Lautaro Martinez. Start Ciro Ferrara to DAZN’s microphones at the end of the match, when he comments on the good performance of the South American tip. The former footballer gives the “la”, the rest are done by the Nerazzurri supporters enthusiastic about the success in the direct confrontation that brings the team back to the Scudetto area. There is no controversy against the Argentine forward of theInter. There is no disagreement between the player and his fans.

And that “you shouldn’t have” means much more: great confidence in the player who has had an unhappy period that culminated in what happened in the derby with Milan. What happened and why did “el Toro” feel that he was expressing himself in that way? The mimicry was obvious and very clear: he thanked and apologized at the same time. Difficult to interpret it differently, Lautaro himself explains it at the end of the meeting. Hot, speak sincerely.

It all started with that nice gesture by the South American immediately after scoring the 3-1 goal in the match against Naples. He had a great weight on his conscience and he removed it by making a heavy goal, which allowed Simone Inzaghi’s team to put their nose forward and keep the Neapolitan comeback at bay. Hand on his heart, another turned towards the Fan Curve, his head bowed and then the equally eloquent gloss: hands joined to the supporters who greeted and encouraged him.

Lautaro Martinez he found the league goal after 336 minutes: the last time he raised his arms to the sky was on 2 October against Sassuolo. The failed penalty kick against Milan was a boulder from which he had to free himself and do it on this special evening due to the importance of the stakes it served to download all negative thoughts. “It happens to make mistakes sometimes – says Lautaro in a faint voice, among the hosannas of the San Siro audience -. I always try to work for Inter. It’s my family and it’s a beautiful emotion. It’s not a problem if I’m wrong but it’s important if Inter don’t win. Are we in the running for the Scudetto? Let’s go forward step by step. “