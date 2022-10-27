Laval resident John Nathaniel performs two Shawn Mendes songs

After co-directing a song for the blockbuster Top Gun: MaverickLaval resident John Nathaniel signs the production of two songs interpreted by Shawn Mendes which will appear in the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Emilie Cote

The Press

Produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a family musical that stars Javier Bardem and Constance Wu.

Shawn Mendes, for his part, lends his voice to that of the fantastic crocodile character (who helps a young boy to tame his move to New York). Two songs he performs are produced by Laval songwriter John Nathaniel, to whom we recently devoted a portrait, who is notably a close collaborator of the group One Republic.

John Nathaniel was entrusted with the mandate for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile by Pasek and Paul, Oscar winners for Best Original Song for La La Land. “Making songs for a musical was a first for me and quite a contrast to the song I Ain’t Worried of OneRepublic which is found in Top Gun: Maverick. It’s a great challenge and a real pledge of confidence,” he commented.