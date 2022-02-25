Lavallén responds to Argentine journalist who took away Honduran soccer by criticizing Troglio

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Pablo Lavallén appeared this Friday at a press conference to analyze the evolution of Olimpia with him as coach and spoke of the next match against the UPNFM Wolves for the seventh day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament. Lavallén also came out in defense of Honduran soccer after criticism by an Argentine journalist and sent him a clear message. The coach began by referring to the duel on Saturday (5:00 PM) against the university team at the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí, where they will seek to return to the path of victory after losing the classic against Real España (1-3) in La Liga last night. Ceiba. “We are going to face a team that tries to play football well, that has a good associated game and that tries to follow a footballing line. We will try to play our game knowing that it will be an open game, where we will try to keep possession of the ball and maybe it will not be as frictional as the last ones, so we hope to come to Tegucigalpa with the three points”, he commented.

HIS WORK SO FAR Lavallén was questioned about how his work in the merengue team has evolved based on the results. “You never really have to work based on results, especially when you want to have your own identity. It is necessary to work on several aspects that have to do with the development of the game, in the defensive phase, creative phase, determination and then the results are given how they are given, ”he said. “We all work to win, but there is no method to do it, if there are ways to work without abandoning everything that has been done, such as the forms, because many times the matches are presented in different ways and that changes the game plan. Soccer gives you those situations that are not foreseen, that’s why we have to work on the ideas and fundamentals, not on the results”, he added. Olimpia is in second place in the standings with 10 points, five behind the leader Victoria. Is the five-time championship on the right track? Paul was asked. “Being a champion is a construction in this tournament of 18 dates plus the league, the competition system that exists in Honduras gives you the possibility of not having to go out first to be champion as it happens in other countries, it seems to me that little by little we have We have to consolidate our form, our style and seeing each footballer in their performance when it is their turn to play. I repeat, it is a construction, today we are seconds behind Victoria who won four games and the other because the rival did not show up, so we will try to go game by game and build a team to be at the top”, he replied. ANSWER TO ARGENTINE JOURNALIST Lavallén took his time to answer the contemptuous words of the Argentine journalist Pablo Carroza, who took Honduran soccer to task by criticizing the bad moment that Pedro Troglio is experiencing as coach of San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina.