World

Lavazza open positions, new opportunities in Italy January 2022

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 54 1 minute read

The very Italian company is looking for new professional figures to be included in its staff starting from the current month with the possibility of internal growth on every level.

Lavazza open positions January 2022
Lavazza (Instagram photo)

In these weeks of January we have illustrated the various Italian realities that are looking for professional figures to be included within their staff.

We mentioned McDonald’s, Barilla, Esselunga and Coop but the list does not stop there as Lavazza has recently updated the positions sought throughout the country.

It’s about a 120 years of history which is still alive and kicking today and which makes our country great even abroad. In 1895 Luigi Lavazza opened an artisanal roasting shop in the historic center of Turin, creating the first blends ideal for consumption.

Since then 4 generations have passed at the helm of the company that year after years continue to expand the business and the professional figures within it with a constant search for the best people able to make internal improvements.

Lavazza is looking for professionals, all the details

That small grocery store taken over by Luigi Lavazza in 1895, Paissa & Olivero right in the heart of Turin, is now looking for different professionals. Let’s see specifically what it is.

Coop open positions details January 2022
Warehouse worker (Photo by cottonbro from Pexels)
  • Head of beer production unit development
  • Quality Supplier Coffee Machines Engineer
  • Treasury specialist
  • E-commerce & Performance Specialist
  • Demand Planning Internship
  • Internship in the sale of catering services
  • Warehouse internship
  • FS Marketing Internship
  • Team Leader Accounts Payable and Credits

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Barilla open positions, what the company is looking for in January 2022

The positions are very many that can all be included in this short piece. For each specification on the offers listed above and the details of the figures sought with the required skills, they can all be consulted by connecting to the page https://jobs.lavazza.com/search/.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 54 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

2021 of the pandemic that never ends

2 weeks ago

Pope: institutions simplify the process for adoptions – Politics

1 week ago

Omicron spreads all over the world, the idea of ​​Austria: “500 euros to those who do the booster dose”

2 weeks ago

Emmanuel Macron “worried”. Covid and infections on the rise “for kissing in public”. Taliban turning point? – Free Daily

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button