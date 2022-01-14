Lavazza open positions, new opportunities in Italy January 2022

The very Italian company is looking for new professional figures to be included in its staff starting from the current month with the possibility of internal growth on every level.

In these weeks of January we have illustrated the various Italian realities that are looking for professional figures to be included within their staff.

We mentioned McDonald’s, Barilla, Esselunga and Coop but the list does not stop there as Lavazza has recently updated the positions sought throughout the country.

It’s about a 120 years of history which is still alive and kicking today and which makes our country great even abroad. In 1895 Luigi Lavazza opened an artisanal roasting shop in the historic center of Turin, creating the first blends ideal for consumption.

Since then 4 generations have passed at the helm of the company that year after years continue to expand the business and the professional figures within it with a constant search for the best people able to make internal improvements.

Lavazza is looking for professionals, all the details

That small grocery store taken over by Luigi Lavazza in 1895, Paissa & Olivero right in the heart of Turin, is now looking for different professionals. Let’s see specifically what it is.

Head of beer production unit development

Quality Supplier Coffee Machines Engineer

Treasury specialist

E-commerce & Performance Specialist

Demand Planning Internship

Internship in the sale of catering services

Warehouse internship

FS Marketing Internship

Team Leader Accounts Payable and Credits

The positions are very many that can all be included in this short piece. For each specification on the offers listed above and the details of the figures sought with the required skills, they can all be consulted by connecting to the page https://jobs.lavazza.com/search/.