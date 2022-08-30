Laverne Cox reacts after being mistaken for Beyonce at US Open

Not her, but she is flattered! Laverne Cox had a hilarious reaction after being misidentified as Beyonce during his participation in the US Open.

“I’m not mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet mocks the mistaken identity,” said the Orange is the new black alum, 50, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 29. “These tweets are funny as hell.”

The confusion began when Twitter user @Choni_ shared a video of Cox sitting in the crowd at the tennis tournament on Monday and tagged the actress as the 40-year-old Grammy winner. Invent Anna the star’s face was partially obscured by a mask, but social media users were quick to point out the mistake.

“I know Laverne Cox is cocky right now 🤣🤣🤣 and should be because if I got confused with Beyoncé on national TV I would never shut up,” one fan tweeted. Another Twitter user noted that the “Break My Soul” singer is likely not in New York at all, having recently been spotted vacationing in Croatia with her family.

The Promising young woman the actress was at the tournament supporting Serena Williams, who is currently in the middle of his last run at the US Open after announcing his retirement from tennis earlier this month. The sports icon, 40, revealed the news in a lengthy essay written for the September issue of vogue.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m moving away from tennis, into other things that are important to me,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist wrote. “But I was hesitant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to stop playing tennis. Alexis [Ohanian], my husband and I barely talked about it; it’s like a taboo subject. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud.

The S by Serena creator said she and the Reddit co-founder, 39, plan to expand their family. The duo are already parents to a daughter, Olympia, 4.

After the US Open, Williams plans to hang up her racket for good. If she wins the tournament, she will equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles. (The Be Serena star currently has 23.)

“I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York,” Williams wrote in her essay, adding that she’d be “lying” if she said she didn’t want to make the all-time milestone. “But I will try.”