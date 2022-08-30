Laverne Cox reacts hilariously after being mistaken for Beyoncé at US Open

ads

Laverne Cox had the best reaction of being confused for Beyoncé at the US Open.

“I’m not mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight, then on Twitter as the internet pokes fun at the mistaken identity,” the 50-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Monday.

She then called the confusion “funny as hell,” concluding, “Go @serenawilliams #GOAT. »

The Daytime Emmy winner’s followers joked that she had “fooled” them, gushing, “You DESERVE!” You had [the] the essence of the queen radiating from behind the mask.

Cox went viral earlier today as footage showed her cheering on Serena Williams in a black mask and silver earrings.

The actress wore a black face mask and silver hoops when seated upright. The actress wore a black face mask and silver hoops when seated upright.

The confusion started when a Twitter user shared the video, writing “Beyonce at the #USOpen”.

One fan clarified, “The fact that it’s Laverne Cox makes me scream. Another noted, “Baby this is Laverne Cox. »

Cox, who teamed a sheer black top and matching gloves with tan leather pants at the sporting event, began responding to individual tweets about the confusion.

When a social media user asked if Queen B, 40, was “at the US Open or not,” Cox wrote, “Girl. It was me. Lol. »

The “Orange Is the New Black” alum also agreed with a tweet calling the moment a “highlight of his career,” writing, “Absolutely! »

Cox made sure to add “GO @serenawilliams” to every tweet, supporting the 40-year-old tennis pro during her last US Open.

The athlete announced his retirement earlier this month in a Vogue cover story.

“These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis CV and building my family, I choose the latter,” Williams, who is the mother of her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, wrote in the essay on the 9 august. .

“I have to be two-footed in tennis or two-footed,” she added, noting her and husband Alexis Ohanian’s plans to expand their family.

