Lavrov: Biden knows the only alternative to sanctions is nuclear war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden knows that the only alternative to sanctions against Russia is a Third World War and that it would be “a devastating nuclear war,” in statements on Qatari television. Al Jazeera.

Biden “has experience and knows that there is no alternative to sanctions, but world war,” Lavrov said, adding that “World War III would be a devastating nuclear war,” the Arabic channel said on his Twitter account.

The Russian minister also said that his country was “ready” to face the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union for its invasion of Ukraine, but that he did not expect them to target athletes, intellectuals, artists and journalists.

However, despite the measures taken against him, “Russia has many friends and cannot be isolated,” he warned, according to Al Jazeera.

Lavrov reiterated his country’s willingness to hold a second round of negotiations with the Ukrainian government and accused the latter of delaying these talks “on US orders.”

On the reasons that have led to the current conflict with Ukraine, Lavrov said that Western countries refused to meet Russia’s demands on the formulation of a new architecture for European security.

The Russian military operation, he said, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and preventing it from acquiring a nuclear weapon, according to Al Jazeera.

“We cannot allow the presence of offensive weapons in Ukraine that threaten our security,” he added, according to the Qatari channel.

This story was originally published on March 2, 2022 6:56 a.m.