Lavrov: “NATO and the US do not respond on the main question” – Europe

The adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia by the US would amount to an interruption of relations between the two countries. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, quoted by TASS. Russia, Lavrov added, does not want war, “but we will not allow our interests to be trampled on”. Lavrov then added that “a new meeting” between Russia and the US “is expected within a couple of weeks”, without however specifying the date and level at which the talks will take place. The last meeting was held a week ago between Lavrov himself and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The ball is now on the Russian court, and is likely to stay there for a long time. The Kremlin is in no hurry to react to the responses provided by the US and NATO to its requests for the security guarantees to which it has linked the solution of the Ukrainian crisis. Moscow seems to be aiming to prolong a tug-of-war that has already brought to light some cracks between Americans and Europeans. While now, on time, the explicit support of China arrives, and Vladimir Putin extends the game also towards Turkey, saying that he accepts a mediation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But the US is also working on Beijing, trying to use its influence with Russia to discourage an invasion of Ukraine. “We call on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to solicit diplomacy because if there is a conflict in Ukraine it will not be good for China either,” said Foreign Department spokesman Ned Price.

Meanwhile, only a few grumbles arrive from Moscow over the – obvious – refusal of Washington and the Atlantic Pact to guarantee a halt to the expansion of NATO to the east. A “not positive” response, says Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, adding however that “serious dialogue” is possible on other “secondary” issues. An apparent reference to the proposals to negotiate on a reduction of missiles in Europe and on the transparency of military exercises.

However, Russia will study the cards and “will not react immediately”, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In short, Moscow seems to be convinced that time works in her favor, and is waiting to see if the “total unanimity” between Europe and the US that President Joe Biden spoke of will hold up against the constant rise in tension. Or if, on the other hand, fears of a crack in the important economic relations with Moscow and, above all, of a possible loss of Russian gas supplies, begin to prevail in Europe. The most exposed country appears to be Germany. And among other things, the Russian agency Tass recalls that an online meeting between large German companies and Putin is expected shortly, just like the one, condemned by the EU, which saw some of the major Italian industrial groups as protagonists. But Moscow is especially pressing for the activation of Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline costing 11 billion dollars that would double imports from Russia, while the US opposes its commissioning. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the Bundestag that if (and only if) Ukraine is invaded, Germany will support sanctions that also block the new pipeline. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will talk about this on February 7 during a visit to Washington. Biden has assured in recent days that he is working on a plan through collaboration with other producers, such as Qatar, to meet European energy needs in case Russian exports fail. This reinforces the suspicions of someone in Moscow that the US goal is to steal the European market from Russia.

There is no official date yet, but Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation to go to Turkey to discuss the Ukrainian crisis launched by Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president is persistently seeking a mediator role in the clash between Moscow and Kiev and lately he seems to want to show himself closer to the West, risking to compromise the close relationship built with difficulty with his Russian counterpart.