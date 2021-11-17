Law 104 and car tax, exemption is possible: who are the interested parties

Holders of Law 104 may not pay the car tax. It is a facility provided in specific cases, let’s find out which ones.

The most hated tax by Italians, the car tax, provides concessions and even some exemptions from payment. This is excellent news especially for some specific individuals who can get rid of a nightmare that hangs over motorists annually. We are talking about people with disabilities who are beneficiaries of Law 104. The reference, however, is not to all holders of 104 but to a smaller audience.

Law 104 and car tax, who is exempt from payment

Payment of the car tax it is not expected for the blind and the deaf, the disabled with psychic or mental handicap who have the accompanying allowance, the disabled who have severe difficulty walking, the disabled with multiple disabilities and the disabled they have reduced or impeded motor skills. This is what is established by the Revenue Agency with reference to the beneficiaries of Law 104.

The exemption from the payment of the car tax for the indicated subjects concerns cars, motor vehicles and motor vehicles for mixed transport and for specific transport. The only condition to be respected concerns the displacement of the vehicle. Specifically, the displacement must not exceed the 2 thousand cubic centimeters in the case of petrol cars and 2,800 cubic centimeters for diesel or hybrid vehicles. In addition, for vehicles with an electric motor the power must not exceed the 150 kW.

The requirements for accessing the exemption

The vehicle must be registered in the name of the holder of Law 104 to obtain exemption from the car tax. The exception relates to the ownership of the vehicle to a person who has fiscally charged a person with a disability with a recognized 104. It is good to specify that you are exempt only if the vehicle is used predominantly or exclusively for the transport of the beneficiary of Law 104.

If the vehicle is registered in the name of the disabled person, there will be no income limits to consider. If this is not the case, however, it will be necessary to respect specific income requirements to obtain exemption. We are talking about an annual income of the holder of 104 fiscally dependent less than 2,840.51 euros or 4 thousand euros in the case of children up to 24 years of age. Exempt incomes, such as checks for the blind, do not contribute to reaching the limit.