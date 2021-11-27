Law firm wins award for helping Gkn lay off. Storm on social media

Campi Bisenzio, November 26, 2021 – Un prize in the context of the dispute that led to the dismissal of 422 Gkn workers. The law firm that assists the ownership of Gkn (the English financial fund Melrose) received recognition for how it handled the case that opened on 9 July with the arrival of the collective dismissal letters and with the decision to close the Campi production site. And at the moment the dispute is always ongoing with a lot of permanent supervision of the workers.

“I’m proud to announce that LabLaw has won the ‘Study of the Year Work’ award at ai TopLegal Awards 2021“, writes in a post on his facebook profile the lawyer Francesco Rotondi (who, in fact, assists the property of Gkn). And the lawyer also writes the motivation of the prize: “Valued for the proactivity and foresight with which he supports customers. As in the assistance to Gkn for the closure of the Florentine factory and the redundancy of about 430 employees“.

The lawyer ‘s post ends like this: “Teamwork, passion and dedication, these are the values ​​we believe in and that drive us to want to reach ever higher goals”. The post was published on November 24 at 16.22 but today, November 26, it was deleted.









Before, however, he had already arrived under the (incredulous) eyes of the Collective of Factory-Workers Gkn. Campi’s blue overalls do not comment, they merely repost the lawyer’s post by adding: “And the winner is … However, it seems to us that against Fiom of Florence you have lost not one but two articles 28, the factory is not closed to date, and as far as we are concerned we have been able to appreciate your questionable presence in the trade union where it does not seem to us that you have stood up to four workers on the cross in assisting a liquidator in the trade union without even perhaps knowing what shape our drive shafts have. Signed: your approximately 430 redundancies. “The Collective post is full of solidarity, among the many messages also that of the mayor of Campi, Emiliano Fossi: “A world upside down. Crazy stuff”. “I’m disgusted”, is the post of the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, who on Facebook shows all his disappointment with the award.