Law for the work-life balance in Portugal

Portugal is moving to be the first European country to regulate the relationship between employee and business owner, with a law on remote work that guarantees a greater balance between private life and work. Let’s find out what it is!

During the Coronavirus pandemic, numerous lockdowns have been applied in Portugal due to the surge in infections, especially after the Christmas holidays. To limit the expenditure, the work was therefore carried out at a distance. The change in working methods has had several positive but certainly negative implications, for example: the difficulty in being able to separate the hours dedicated to work from those that should normally belong to social life. Precisely for this reason in Portugal it was chosen to regulate this “intelligent” way of working is a law that clarifies, in black and white, the rights and duties of employees and their bosses.

Portugal’s will to continue smart working

The law, in particular, prohibits employers from contacting employees outside of working hours. The spirit with which Portugal took this decision is linked to will to maintain smart-working even after the pandemic and, therefore, to apply improvements with which to correct even those that were problems born even before the pandemic.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need for regulation”, in fact declared Ana Mendes Godinho, Portuguese Minister of Labor and Social Security, “Teleworking can be a ‘game changer’ if we take advantage of the advantages and reduce the disadvantages. We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world where digital nomads and remote workers can choose to live, and we want to attract them ”.

It is a right that employees can take, that of working from home and with more flexibility but, this it must not cross over into the loss of social life in favor of the working one.

Portuguese law

Portuguese law provides that remote work must be agreed by both parties and establishes the time and place of operation. THE employees can refuse from work from home without giving explanations; the companiesinstead, they have an obligation to to justify in writing the reason why they oppose the request of the employee to work remotely. Anyone with children under 8 has the right to work from home without asking their employer for authorization, as long as it is a job that can be carried out comfortably from home. If both parents have they are in the same condition, will be able divide between smart working and face-to-face work. It is an important step that we hope will soon find space also in our country.

The problem in Italy

Also in Italy, in fact, the problem arises as the choice of working from home is considered more ecological and humane and, despite the reopening, you don’t want to take a step back by going back to the presence mode, but opting for an alternate solution.

“The pandemic has offered us a unique opportunity for an epochal change in all those work areas where the form of work performance does not necessarily have to take place in the presence and in those digitized and technological environments”, these are the words that you read more commonly on the website of the Smart Workers’ Union, the first Italian trade union that deals with organizing and protecting digital workers.

The work-life balance

But let’s consider the bigger problem for a moment.

As we have previously ascertained, during Covid-19, many companies and large professional firms have implemented an already existing practice, namely that of smart working. This mode of work has though upset what we can define the work-life balance of workers, that is the work-life balance. In fact, many employees found themselves in having to redefine a balance between professional commitments and the private sphere, domestic and social. According to the data ofSmart Working Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano, in large realities has worked remotely the 54% of employeesi (about 2.11 million people) and the 58% of PA personnel (1.85 million).

The first thing to think about when it comes to working from home is the release from the bond with a physical place and set times with the consequence of a greater responsibility towards one’s own tasks which will be administered in total autonomy. There is no fixed workstation by someone, any place can become our desk. Besides the place it is also important to remember that, all objects that we use are related to our person and no longer fixed and it is as if there they always belonged, in every moment of the day.

Burnout effect

While the choice of self-manage one’s work can apparently simplify management the private life of the employee, on the other hand it is easy to lose control and exceed the limits of the hours which should be designated for the profession performed. Recently there is talk of “burnout effect”Following the continuation of the modalities of agile work, thus failing in what should have been a balanced compromise between employment and private life. The WHO (World Health Organization) has defined burnout as a phenomenon occupational, consequence of a chronic and prolonged stress in the workplace that is not managed properly. This effect occurs when one feels overwhelmed and unable to satisfy constant external demands.

Burnout effect after the pandemic: who affects it most?

Indeed, the search engine that helps you find work, surveyed 1,500 US workers of different age groups, experience levels and sectors, and compared the results with data dating back to January 2020, just before the pandemic started. The numbers speak for themselves: more than half (52%) of respondents revealed that they have suffered from burnout this past year, versus 43% previously reported.

To be the most targeted in this sense they are precisely the women, that, often forced to divide without help between family, housekeeping and work. This is why they are the ones who suffer from Burnout in greater numbers than their male colleagues. From the latest report by McKinsey and Leanln.org, “Women in the Workplace ”, it emerged that they are 42% of working women (vs 35% of men) to suffer from a nervous breakdown at work. A worrying fact that underlines the need to extend the law approved in Portugal as soon as possible to the rest of the world.