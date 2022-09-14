Law & Order Organized Crime: Meet The Power Couple Joining Season 3

Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently filming season 3 and its premiere will hit the screens with a vengeance, as the NBC series reunites all three dramas in the franchise. The series will integrate two members to its cast, whose characters are known as a power couple.

August 13, 2022 10:33 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted on screen on April 1, 2021. Starring Christopher Meloni after being absent from the franchise for more than a decade, the hit show has reached audiences with an impressive level of acceptance, something common with series created by Dick Wolf. the det. Elliot Stabler returned to New York to fight organized crime.

New Power Couple Join Organized Crime Season 3

Since it premiered on the broadcast network NBCLaw & Order: Organized Crime has reunited Elliot Stabler with his peer Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of Law & Order: SVU After so much time. And with the Season 3 premiere hitting screens this fall, fans will have the opportunity to experience a mega crossover between the three dramas in the franchise, including Law & Orderthe original program where the whole story began in 1991.

Filming for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 began several weeks ago and fans couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come with the new episodes. A new news came this week about what viewers should expect from the protagonists of this story. According to a recent report from Deadline, two new members are joining the cast of the crime drama.

according to the medium, camilla belle Y Gus Halper will be part of the cast of season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, the Christopher Meloni series. Details about his roles are reasonably scant, but what is known is that They will be playing Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, described as a “New York power couple.”

Camilla Belle and Gus Halper will play the power couple of season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime will feature a new story when Season 3 arrives on NBC. And if we are going to speculate, it is likely that the new characters will portray a couple of criminals who will surely be immersed in a new case that Det. Elliot Stabler.

However, as the release date of the third installment of Law & Order: Organized Crime approaches, fans will receive more information about it. So far, neither the show’s production nor NBC have revealed details about the plot of the drama’s upcoming story arc. The truth is that if this New York power couple turns out to be victims of some criminal organization, Elliot Stabler will have a lot of work, as he has been seen since the series premiered last year.