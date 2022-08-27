Law & Order: Why Kelli Giddish/Amanda Rollins’ Exit From Special Victims Unit Has Been So Controversial | Law & Order: SVU | NBC Series | FAME

At the gates of the premiere of the 24th season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, a great controversy has arisen. Recently, it was confirmed that this will be the last installment in which the beloved character Amanda Rollins will appear. Apparently, there would be reasons behind this decision in the nbc series.

“Law & Order: SVU”, as it was originally known, is a spin-off that first aired in 1999 and consists of autoconclusive chapters of the resolution of police cases.

After the ad, the reaction of the followers of the series was negativeas many disagreed with this decision.

The Season 24 of “Law and Order” will premiere on September 22 of 2022 and it will be the farewell to Kelli Giddish, the actress who plays Amanda Rollins.

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is a detective from the Manhattan special victims unit in “Law and order” (Photo: NBC)

WHY WILL AMANDA ROLLINS NO LONGER BE IN “LAW AND ORDER”?

According to information published by “Variety”, It would not have been the decision of the actress who gives life to Amanda Rollins to leave “Law and order”. However, if they were looking to blame David Graziano, the series’ showrunner, he’s not the one either.

Apparently, the decision would have come from higher up the chain and that no agreement could be reached on the salary negotiations. Despite the insistence of executive producers like Mariska Hargitay, there was no way to change the landscape.

WHAT DID KELLI GIDDISH SAY ABOUT HER EXIT FROM “LAW AND ORDER”?

Despite rumors that the departure was not on good termsthe actress who plays Amanda Rollins, Kelli Giddish, made no comments to support these speculations.

August 25 confirmed his departure from “Law and order” and was only grateful for the experience he had playing this character for so long.

“I wanted to address the conversation I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will actually be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU’”, he wrote in one of his Instagram posts. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I have been very lucky to being part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the past 12 years. There is simply no other character on television like Rollins. She has grown and changed, and so have I. I started on this show when she was in her early 20s and I am grateful to have spent so many years of my adult life with Rollins in my life.”.