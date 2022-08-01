Lawmakers Clash Over Twitter Domain Forfeiture Law

On this occasion, reviving an “old lawsuit”, the spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party in the Chamber of Deputies (PLD), Gustavo Sánchez, attacked the senator of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) Antonio Taveras.

Taveras published on his Twitter a video talking about the Domain Forfeiture Lawof which he was one of the authors, and in which he hinted that retroactivity was present in the piece of legislation.

Given this, Gustavo Sánchez replied to the video saying: “What is so much crap that you talk about, if the origin of your fortune comes from the governments of the @PLDenlinea specifically from the “secretariat of education” and if the gringos do not pull you today there would be no law of domain extinction.”

Shortly after, Antonio Taveras did not hesitate and responded to the PLD spokesman.

“You think that you were saved from going to jail because you made it a condition to remove the 20 years backwards from the law to vote for it. They were wrong, read Art 7 of the law”, Taveras replied.

Sánchez did not remain silent and replied: “@ATaverasGuzman I am waiting for the “senator” of a period to answer the reference I made to him, if he wants a mambo, let’s go to the mambo.”

In the past, several members of the Chamber of Deputies, including PRM legislators, they collided with the senator for having publicly criticized themalleging that the deputies were not doing their job.