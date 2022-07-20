Lawmakers say forced labor persists in sugarcane fields

Santo Domingo, DR.

Ways and Means Commerce Subcommittee Chairman Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Congressman Dan Kildee, D-Michigan and Deputy Leader of the House Democratic Caucus and Co-Chair of the House Sugar Caucus, issued a statement yesterday about his recent visit to the Dominican Congress, and his consideration of complaints related to forced labor in the Dominican sugar industry.

This is the declaration of the congressmen:

“More than ten years ago, a labor complaint under the Free Trade Agreement between the Dominican Republic and Central America (Cafta-DR) requested the United States government to investigate allegations of forced labor in the Dominican sugar industry.

Earlier this month, we met with workers and officials in the Dominican Republic to better understand this vexing issue that has been around for decades.

Significant progress has been made in addressing child labor and reducing human trafficking.

However, our observations and conversations with people on the ground confirmed official reports and recent news investigations that indicators of forced labor persist.

“We saw the harsh working and living conditions that sugar cane cutters endure to produce sugar for our consumption. They live with their families in housing settlements provided by the company, called “bateyes”, in harsh and poor conditions.

Even Central Romana, the largest sugar producer in the Dominican Republic, which has initiated some improvements, acknowledged that its facilities need much greater improvements.

“Despite this, a culture of fear seems to pervade the industry, with company supervisors, armed guards and officials from an unrepresentative union keeping tabs on workers both in the fields and on the bateyes.

Some workers described being ordered to keep quiet and not talk to anyone about their conditions prior to our visit.

Such harassment and intimidation are totally unacceptable and confirm the need for immediate action.

The House Ways and Means Commerce Subcommittee is one of six subcommittees of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Its jurisdiction will include bills and matters referred to the Committee on Ways and Means related to the administration of customs and customs, including the structure of import duties and tariffs, classification, valuation and special rules that apply to imports, and tariff provisions. special procedures and procedures related to customs operations that affect exports and imports.

It also deals with import trade matters, including the impact of imports, industry relief from harmful imports, adjustment assistance, and programs to encourage competitive responses to imports, unfair import practices, including antidumping and duty compensatory.

Likewise, with import policy related to dependence on foreign sources of supply, agreements on reciprocal basic and commercial products, including multilateral and bilateral trade negotiations and the application of agreements that imply tariff and non-tariff trade barriers.

The Central Romana Corporation, Ltd., is an agro-industrial and tourism company rooted in the Dominican Republic. It began its operations in 1912 as a sugar producer and has become the largest producer in the country and was a pioneer in the area of ​​tourism and free zones. In addition to sugar, Central Romana has diversified into the areas of chemicals, free zones, cattle, meat and dairy product processors, production of construction materials and iron, port and airport operations.