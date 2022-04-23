Games

Lawsuit accusing PlayStation of sexist discrimination dismissed

In November of last year, a demand that a former PlayStation employee filed against the company for alleged sexual discrimination and harassment, a complaint to which eight more women joined and that Sony Interactive Entertainment assured “to be taken seriously”. Now the case has advanced, but in a negative way for the plaintiffs: Judge Laurel Beeler has dismissed the lawsuit. ensuring that insufficient evidence has been presented. Although on this occasion it has been rejected, the plaintiff could continue with the process if she presents sufficient evidence.

As we read in Axios, the 20-page document published by Beeler dismisses 10 of the 13 allegations that the applicant had registered against Sony Interactive Entertainment, especially those in which it mentioned a salary discrimination for reasons of sex and harassment in the work environment. “This lawsuit is dismissed because the plaintiff merely listed the elements of the complaint without alleging any specific facts,” the judge begins, continuing, “For example, it does not describe her work or how it was substantially the same as any man at the time.” who supposedly paid him more than her.

“Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees”

Salary inequality was not the only complaint that supported the lawsuit of this former employee, who assured in November that “Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees“. The eight women who joined the complaint also spoke about harassment and discrimination, such as comments about family responsibilities that were taken into account in order to assess promotions exclusively in the cases of women, as well as degrading comments, sexual innuendosa general lack of attention to your work and/or your ideas.

With regard to these complaints, Judge Laurel Beeler has taken the statements of these women somewhat further into account and assures that “they can generate new accusations”.

