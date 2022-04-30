Lawsuit Claims Brian Laundrie’s Parents Knew ‘Whereabouts’ of Gabby Petito’s Body

FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death 0:38

(CNN) — In an amendment to their lawsuit filed earlier this spring, Gabby Petito’s parents allege that during the search for the girl, Brian Laundrie’s parents knew their son had killed her and knew “the whereabouts of her body.”

The amended lawsuit, filed by Petito’s parents, alleges that the Laundrie family vacationed at Fort De Soto Park in Florida, while Petito’s family was “extremely distressed” and trying to locate her.

CNN previously reported that documents from Pinellas County, Florida, showed that Laundrie’s mother had made a camping reservation at Fort De Soto Park for the first weekend in September, only to move it to a later date and add another. person.

County records show that Roberta Laundrie made the new reservation on Sept. 3, two days after her son returned home. The changed booking was scheduled to begin Sept. 6 for three people at Fort De Soto Park, about 75 miles from the family’s home.

The lawsuit alleges that the Laundrie family went on vacation “knowing that Brian Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located and that Gabrielle Petito’s parents were trying to locate her.”

The Laundrie family’s attorney told CNN that they are confident the case will be dismissed, adding in a statement, “The allegations in the amended lawsuit may now fit the proper allegations, but do not give rise to legal liability. Therefore, we are still confident that the Court will dismiss the action,” said Steven Bertolino.

Petito’s remains were found in Teton County, Wyoming, in September, just over a week after his family reported him missing.

The 22-year-old woman died of strangulation, a coroner ruled. She had been on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, who was her fiancé. Laundrie returned to the couple’s home alone on September 1, leaving again about two weeks later and disappearing.

Laundrie’s remains were later found on a Florida reservation and a medical examiner ruled that she committed suicide. Nearby, authorities found a notebook that said Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito’s death.

The lawsuit accuses Laundrie’s parents of acting in an “extreme and outrageous manner” for various reasons, including failing to inform Petito’s parents that she was dead and where her remains were and taking a vacation with their son while the Petito family was looking for the young woman.

There is no specific dollar amount in the lawsuit, but Petito’s parents are asking for damages in excess of $30,000.